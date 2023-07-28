UBS’s 4.16% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.09% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the UBS share is $22.15, that puts it up 0.09 from that peak though still a striking 38.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.62. The company’s market capitalization is $76.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.58 million shares over the past three months.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

UBS Group AG (UBS) registered a 2.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.09% in intraday trading to $22.17 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.16%, and it has moved by 11.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.53%. The short interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is 21.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.7 day(s) to cover.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UBS Group AG has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UBS Group AG (UBS) shares have gone up 3.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -62.22% against 3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -19.70% this quarter and then drop -15.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.57 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.92 billion and $8.21 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.80% and then jump by 33.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.10%. While earnings are projected to return 9.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.12% per annum.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for UBS Group AG is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.50 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

UBS Group AG insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.39%, with the float percentage being 56.44%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 927 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 302.42 million shares (or 8.74% of all shares), a total value of $6.71 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 155.11 million shares, is of Dodge & Cox Inc’s that is approximately 4.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.44 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UBS Group AG (UBS) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 84.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.88 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 39.28 million, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $871.37 million.