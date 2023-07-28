Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM)

During the last session, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s traded shares were 3.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.35% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the NNDM share is $3.74, that puts it down -17.98 from that peak though still a striking 35.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.06. The company’s market capitalization is $810.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.54 million shares over the past three months.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NNDM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) registered a -3.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.35% in intraday trading to $3.17 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.94%, and it has moved by 36.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.32%. The short interest in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is 15.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 68.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, NNDM is trading at a discount of -215.46% off the target high and -215.46% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.60%. While earnings are projected to return -8.70% in 2023.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Nano Dimension Ltd. insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.10%, with the float percentage being 31.37%. Murchinson Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 176 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 14.51 million shares (or 6.83% of all shares), a total value of $41.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.98 million shares, is of Anson Funds Management LP’s that is approximately 6.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $40.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 5.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 million, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $7.23 million.