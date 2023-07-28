The Time Is Right To Purchase Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB)

During the recent session, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s traded shares were 1.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.12% or $1.01. The 52-week high for the WB share is $24.04, that puts it down -57.33 from that peak though still a striking 38.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.42. The company’s market capitalization is $3.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Weibo Corporation (WB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. WB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.52.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) trade information

Weibo Corporation (WB) registered a 7.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.12% in intraday trading to $15.28 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.19%, and it has moved by 15.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.69%. The short interest in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) is 4.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.24, which implies an increase of 28.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.50 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, WB is trading at a discount of -83.25% off the target high and 5.1% off the low.

Weibo Corporation (WB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Weibo Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Weibo Corporation (WB) shares have gone down -35.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.17% against 21.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.00% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $443.06 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $487.36 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $450.15 million and $453.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.60% and then jump by 7.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.40%. While earnings are projected to return -80.50% in 2023, the next five years will return -7.85% per annum.

WB Dividends

Weibo Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 30 and September 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s Major holders

Weibo Corporation insiders own 6.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.15%, with the float percentage being 48.09%. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 294 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.0 million shares (or 6.06% of all shares), a total value of $180.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.96 million shares, is of ARGA Investment Management, LP’s that is approximately 4.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $119.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Weibo Corporation (WB) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 3.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.12 million, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $43.87 million.