The Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) Stock Jumped 53.00% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s traded shares were 7.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 35.10% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the FIXX share is $3.30, that puts it down -159.84 from that peak though still a striking 37.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $76.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 147.05K shares over the past three months.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. FIXX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Homology Medicines, Inc.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) trade information

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) registered a 35.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 35.10% in intraday trading to $1.27 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.11%, and it has moved by 53.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.09%. The short interest in Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.92, which implies an increase of 78.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, FIXX is trading at a discount of -1474.8% off the target high and -18.11% off the low.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Homology Medicines Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) shares have gone down -17.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,922.22% against 13.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.10%. While earnings are projected to return 95.00% in 2023, the next five years will return -9.40% per annum.

FIXX Dividends

Homology Medicines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s Major holders

Homology Medicines Inc. insiders own 9.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.33%, with the float percentage being 47.71%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.65 million shares (or 9.78% of all shares), a total value of $5.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.54 million shares, is of 5AM Venture Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.54 million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $0.68 million.