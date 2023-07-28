The Future Belongs To Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.10% or -$2.45. The 52-week high for the GOGO share is $19.29, that puts it down -29.2 from that peak though still a striking 22.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.57. The company’s market capitalization is $1.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 508.04K shares over the past three months.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. GOGO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) trade information

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) registered a -14.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.10% in intraday trading to $14.93 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.27%, and it has moved by -10.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.07%. The short interest in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) is 4.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.70, which implies an increase of 24.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, GOGO is trading at a discount of -74.15% off the target high and -0.47% off the low.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gogo Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gogo Inc. (GOGO) shares have gone down -10.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.90% against 21.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $103.24 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $114.31 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $97.84 million and $105.32 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.50% and then jump by 8.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.40%. While earnings are projected to return -44.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.30% per annum.

GOGO Dividends

Gogo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s Major holders

Gogo Inc. insiders own 27.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.19%, with the float percentage being 92.65%. GTCR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 242 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 31.74 million shares (or 24.68% of all shares), a total value of $493.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.49 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $147.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gogo Inc. (GOGO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.93 million, or about 1.51% of the stock, which is worth about $30.05 million.