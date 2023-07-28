The Current Price For Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s traded shares were 6.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.51% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the ONB share is $20.19, that puts it down -18.83 from that peak though still a striking 31.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.66. The company’s market capitalization is $5.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.30 million shares over the past three months.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ONB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.49.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) trade information

Old National Bancorp (ONB) registered a -1.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.51% in intraday trading to $16.99 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.08%, and it has moved by 22.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.41%. The short interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is 13.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.86, which implies an increase of 4.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.50 and $19.50 respectively. As a result, ONB is trading at a discount of -14.77% off the target high and 8.77% off the low.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Old National Bancorp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.90% this quarter and then drop -14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $451.59 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $443.1 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $437.97 million and $556.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.10% and then drop by -20.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.70%. While earnings are projected to return -10.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

ONB Dividends

Old National Bancorp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Old National Bancorp is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.30 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s Major holders