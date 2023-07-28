The Current Price For L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: LCAA): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.19% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the LCAA share is $10.52, that puts it up 0.09 from that peak though still a striking 6.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.83. The company’s market capitalization is $304.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 195.88K shares over the past three months.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) trade information

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (LCAA) registered a 0.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.19% in intraday trading to $10.53 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.38%, and it has moved by 0.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.45%. The short interest in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) is 1780.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 65.10% in 2023.

LCAA Dividends

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)’s Major holders

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 122.51%, with the float percentage being 122.51%. Glazer Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 9.93% of all shares), a total value of $22.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.95 million shares, is of Meteora Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (LCAA) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 0.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $5.07 million.