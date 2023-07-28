The $28.48 Value Of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the recent session, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s traded shares were 1.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.88% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the ACAD share is $33.99, that puts it down -19.35 from that peak though still a striking 51.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.73. The company’s market capitalization is $4.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. ACAD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) trade information

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) registered a -1.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.88% in intraday trading to $28.48 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.55%, and it has moved by 17.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 92.79%. The short interest in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is 8.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.47, which implies an increase of 6.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, ACAD is trading at a discount of -47.47% off the target high and 57.87% off the low.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) shares have gone up 52.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 76.87% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.90% this quarter and then jump 11.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $157.85 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $179.04 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $134.56 million and $138.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.30% and then jump by 29.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.80%. While earnings are projected to return -27.70% in 2023.

ACAD Dividends

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s Major holders

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.18%, with the float percentage being 99.67%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 334 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 41.94 million shares (or 25.79% of all shares), a total value of $1.19 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.68 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $389.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $135.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.72 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $105.83 million.