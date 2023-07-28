Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Could Post A 21.43% Or More Growth

During the recent session, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s traded shares were 0.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.42% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SPPI share is $1.57, that puts it down -58.59 from that peak though still a striking 68.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $199.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.67 million shares over the past three months.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SPPI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) registered a 1.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.42% in intraday trading to $0.99 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.39%, and it has moved by 4.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.67%. The short interest in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is 3.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.26, which implies an increase of 21.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.14 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, SPPI is trading at a discount of -51.52% off the target high and -15.15% off the low.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) shares have gone up 68.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.44% against 12.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.40% this quarter and then jump 91.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 625.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.52 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.39 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.50%. While earnings are projected to return 58.30% in 2023.

SPPI Dividends

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Major holders

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 11.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.93%, with the float percentage being 25.77%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 16.7 million shares (or 8.14% of all shares), a total value of $16.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.78 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.29 million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $2.24 million.