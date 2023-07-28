Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM)

During the last session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s traded shares were 2.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.48% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the YMM share is $10.18, that puts it down -43.58 from that peak though still a striking 35.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.58. The company’s market capitalization is $7.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.22 million shares over the past three months.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. YMM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) registered a -2.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.48% in intraday trading to $7.09 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.73%, and it has moved by 9.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.27%. The short interest in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is 31.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.47, which implies an increase of 90.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $56.24 and $106.32 respectively. As a result, YMM is trading at a discount of -1399.58% off the target high and -693.23% off the low.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) shares have gone down -18.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,000.00% against 20.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $280.91 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $305.91 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $249.33 million and $254.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.70% and then jump by 20.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 106.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 28.60% per annum.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.55%, with the float percentage being 51.58%. Farallon Capital Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 43.81 million shares (or 4.71% of all shares), a total value of $333.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.46 million shares, is of All-Stars Investment Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $220.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 30.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $246.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.23 million, or about 1.31% of the stock, which is worth about $104.3 million.