Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA): Can A Stock That’s Up 336.80% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s traded shares were 6.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $165.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 52.87% or $57.39. The 52-week high for the RETA share is $115.23, that puts it up 30.56 from that peak though still a striking 88.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.47. The company’s market capitalization is $6.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 790.64K shares over the past three months.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. RETA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.88.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) trade information

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) registered a 52.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 52.87% in intraday trading to $165.94 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 49.68%, and it has moved by 67.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 446.39%. The short interest in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is 4.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $118.80, which implies a decrease of -39.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $85.00 and $145.00 respectively. As a result, RETA is trading at a premium of 12.62% off the target high and 48.78% off the low.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.60% this quarter and then drop -14.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,351.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $120k as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.24 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $762k and $540k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -84.30% and then jump by 3,463.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.80%. While earnings are projected to return -4.30% in 2023.

RETA Dividends

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Major holders

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 3.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.73%, with the float percentage being 105.78%. CPMG INC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 249 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.9 million shares (or 8.77% of all shares), a total value of $480.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.75 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $456.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 1.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $205.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 2.56% of the stock, which is worth about $136.52 million.