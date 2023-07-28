PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) Is Decrease -12.31%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.86% or -$1.12. The 52-week high for the PMT share is $15.77, that puts it down -20.66 from that peak though still a striking 17.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.78. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 742.05K shares over the past three months.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. PMT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) trade information

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) registered a -7.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.86% in intraday trading to $13.07 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.54%, and it has moved by -3.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.31%. The short interest in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is 3.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.19, which implies an increase of 7.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.50 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, PMT is trading at a discount of -22.42% off the target high and 4.36% off the low.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) shares have gone down -13.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 227.78% against -15.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 3,700.00% this quarter and then jump 657.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $101.76 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $102.16 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $117.25 million and $49.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.20% and then jump by 106.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.30%. While earnings are projected to return -579.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 4.15% per annum.

PMT Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 12.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)’s Major holders

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust insiders own 1.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.66%, with the float percentage being 72.39%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 15.9 million shares (or 18.16% of all shares), a total value of $207.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.25 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $133.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.92 million, or about 3.31% of the stock, which is worth about $38.1 million.