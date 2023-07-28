Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Received An -6.98% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s traded shares were 0.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.93% or $0.62. The 52-week high for the PK share is $15.96, that puts it down -20.91 from that peak though still a striking 18.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.70. The company’s market capitalization is $2.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.57 million shares over the past three months.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) trade information

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) registered a 4.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.93% in intraday trading to $13.20 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.07%, and it has moved by 7.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.17%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) shares have gone down -6.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.27% against -5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -57.60% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $720.29 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $675.87 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $695 million and $662 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.60% and then jump by 2.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.80%. While earnings are projected to return 136.50% in 2023.

PK Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. insiders own 1.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.90%, with the float percentage being 96.20%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 449 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 33.14 million shares (or 15.37% of all shares), a total value of $435.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.21 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 14.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $397.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 10.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $131.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.01 million, or about 3.16% of the stock, which is worth about $92.14 million.