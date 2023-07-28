One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR)

During the recent session, Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s traded shares were 1.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.07% or $1.83. The 52-week high for the COUR share is $16.73, that puts it down -12.74 from that peak though still a striking 33.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.81. The company’s market capitalization is $2.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. COUR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

Coursera Inc. (COUR) registered a 14.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.07% in intraday trading to $14.84 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.83%, and it has moved by 13.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.73%. The short interest in Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) is 4.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.75, which implies an increase of 20.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, COUR is trading at a discount of -102.16% off the target high and -1.08% off the low.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coursera Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coursera Inc. (COUR) shares have gone up 1.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.95% against 20.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $153.91 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $159.58 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $136.39 million and $142.18 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.80% and then jump by 12.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 5.60% in 2023.

COUR Dividends

Coursera Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

Coursera Inc. insiders own 7.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.36%, with the float percentage being 85.07%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 261 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 18.74 million shares (or 12.44% of all shares), a total value of $215.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.87 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 8.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $148.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coursera Inc. (COUR) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 5.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.24 million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $38.32 million.