On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Received An 52.50% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s traded shares were 5.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.38% or -$2.31. The 52-week high for the ONON share is $36.58, that puts it down -8.0 from that peak though still a striking 54.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.44. The company’s market capitalization is $10.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.30 million shares over the past three months.

On Holding AG (ONON) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ONON has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

On Holding AG (ONON) registered a -6.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.38% in intraday trading to $33.87 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.31%, and it has moved by 8.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 82.78%. The short interest in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is 17.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.43, which implies a decrease of -7.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.76 and $37.64 respectively. As a result, ONON is trading at a discount of -11.13% off the target high and 47.56% off the low.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that On Holding AG has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. On Holding AG (ONON) shares have gone up 52.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 103.45% against -4.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.20% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 130.60% in 2023.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

On Holding AG insiders own 33.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.25%, with the float percentage being 64.70%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 255 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 28.2 million shares (or 9.97% of all shares), a total value of $874.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.23 million shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 2.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $193.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of On Holding AG (ONON) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 8.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $180.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.88 million, or about 1.73% of the stock, which is worth about $106.64 million.