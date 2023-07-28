Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) On Thursday â€“ Up 17.12% From The Lows, Whatâ€™s Next?

During the last session, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s traded shares were 1.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.54% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the OLPX share is $17.77, that puts it down -382.88 from that peak though still a striking 17.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.05. The company’s market capitalization is $2.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.93 million shares over the past three months.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. OLPX has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) registered a -7.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.54% in intraday trading to $3.68 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.90%, and it has moved by 2.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.15%. The short interest in Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) is 14.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.84, which implies an increase of 36.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, OLPX is trading at a discount of -307.61% off the target high and 18.48% off the low.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Olaplex Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) shares have gone down -36.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -42.22% against -10.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -64.30% this quarter and then drop -18.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $131.47 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $163.69 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $210.9 million and $176.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -37.70% and then drop by -7.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 10.40% in 2023.

OLPX Dividends

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

