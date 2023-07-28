Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)’s traded shares were 1.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $70.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.76% or $1.22. The 52-week high for the TAP share is $70.90, that puts it down -0.6 from that peak though still a striking 33.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.69. The company’s market capitalization is $14.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.33 million shares over the past three months.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. TAP has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.63.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) trade information

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) registered a 1.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.76% in intraday trading to $70.48 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.76%, and it has moved by 7.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.62%. The short interest in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) is 8.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $69.88, which implies a decrease of -0.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $59.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, TAP is trading at a discount of -6.41% off the target high and 16.29% off the low.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Molson Coors Beverage Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) shares have gone up 33.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.59% against 9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.00% this quarter and then jump 20.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.29 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.18 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.92 billion and $2.89 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.50% and then jump by 10.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.80%. While earnings are projected to return -117.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.14% per annum.

TAP Dividends

Molson Coors Beverage Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Molson Coors Beverage Company is 1.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)’s Major holders

Molson Coors Beverage Company insiders own 11.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.13%, with the float percentage being 99.41%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 876 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 28.12 million shares (or 14.04% of all shares), a total value of $1.98 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.56 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 18.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.28 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.47 million, or about 2.73% of the stock, which is worth about $385.79 million.