M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE: MBSC) Have Jumped 3.55% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.00. The 52-week high for the MBSC share is $10.60, that puts it down -0.95 from that peak though still a striking 4.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.98. The company’s market capitalization is $393.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 81180.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 98.36K shares over the past three months.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.19%, and it has moved by 0.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.21%. The short interest in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) is 1620.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -55.50% in 2023.

MBSC Dividends

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC)’s Major holders

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.06%, with the float percentage being 99.06%. Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.21 million shares (or 7.37% of all shares), a total value of $22.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.91 million shares, is of Periscope Capital Inc.’s that is approximately 6.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (MBSC) shares are Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund owns about 1.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.25 million, or about 4.15% of the stock, which is worth about $12.63 million.