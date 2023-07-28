Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LYT) At $0.46 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT)’s traded shares were 1.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.36% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the LYT share is $3.80, that puts it down -726.09 from that peak though still a striking 13.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $17.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 316.39K shares over the past three months.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) trade information

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) registered a 11.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.36% in intraday trading to $0.46 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.43%, and it has moved by 0.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.20%. The short interest in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) is 71340.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

LYT Dividends

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT)’s Major holders

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. insiders own 85.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.52%, with the float percentage being 3.68%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 40712.0 shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $25449.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33000.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $20628.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 40712.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29316.0 market value.