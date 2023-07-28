Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) Inclined 19.58% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the recent session, Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.20% or $0.75. The 52-week high for the LRMR share is $6.85, that puts it down -77.46 from that peak though still a striking 60.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.53. The company’s market capitalization is $161.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 304.25K shares over the past three months.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. LRMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) trade information

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) registered a 24.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.20% in intraday trading to $3.86 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.58%, and it has moved by 19.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 101.17%. The short interest in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) is 0.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.76, which implies an increase of 67.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, LRMR is trading at a discount of -340.41% off the target high and -16.58% off the low.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Larimar Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) shares have gone down -8.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.31% against 12.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 59.60% this quarter and then jump 37.80% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.00%. While earnings are projected to return 53.50% in 2023.

LRMR Dividends

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)’s Major holders

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.14%, with the float percentage being 91.62%. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 16.94 million shares (or 39.15% of all shares), a total value of $64.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.75 million shares, is of CHI Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 6.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.40% of the stock, which is worth about $0.66 million.