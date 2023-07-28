Is Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.61% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the UP share is $28.80, that puts it down -1233.33 from that peak though still a striking 54.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $50.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 812.30K shares over the past three months.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. UP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$3.19.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) registered a 5.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.61% in intraday trading to $2.16 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.28%, and it has moved by 100.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.98%. The short interest in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) is 1.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.33, which implies an increase of 93.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, UP is trading at a discount of -1751.85% off the target high and -1057.41% off the low.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wheels Up Experience Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) shares have gone down -82.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.12% against 8.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.60% this quarter and then jump 8.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $352.81 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $378.65 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $425.51 million and $381.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -17.10% and then drop by -0.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -143.50% in 2023.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.33 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.39 million.