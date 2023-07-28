Is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) Still A Buy After sinking -0.76% Last Week?

During the last session, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s traded shares were 3.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.00% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the SMFG share is $9.34, that puts it down -1.97 from that peak though still a striking 41.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.39. The company’s market capitalization is $63.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.98 million shares over the past three months.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. SMFG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) trade information

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) registered a 2.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.00% in intraday trading to $9.16 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.76%, and it has moved by 9.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.16%. The short interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) is 3.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.95, which implies an increase of 7.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.53 and $12.18 respectively. As a result, SMFG is trading at a discount of -32.97% off the target high and 6.88% off the low.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) shares have gone up 4.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.26% against 3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.30% this quarter and then drop -13.80% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.60%. While earnings are projected to return 14.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.30% per annum.

SMFG Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is 0.69, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s Major holders

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.66%, with the float percentage being 1.66%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 311 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.95 million shares (or 0.18% of all shares), a total value of $109.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.29 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $103.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers owns about 3.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $7.24 million.