Is Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) On Track To Post A -500.0% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)’s traded shares were 27.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 90.75% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the GBNH share is $5.92, that puts it down -1084.0 from that peak though still a striking 50.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $18.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 128.03K shares over the past three months.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GBNH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) trade information

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) registered a 90.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 90.75% in intraday trading to $0.50 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 50.00%, and it has moved by -16.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.88%. The short interest in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) is 39760.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.85, which implies an increase of 72.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, GBNH is trading at a discount of -500.0% off the target high and -150.0% off the low.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Greenbrook TMS Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) shares have gone down -77.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.94% against 7.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.90% this quarter and then jump 64.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.13 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.2 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.21 million and $21.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.60% and then drop by -4.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -52.50%. While earnings are projected to return -65.50% in 2023.

GBNH Dividends

Greenbrook TMS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)’s Major holders

Greenbrook TMS Inc. insiders own 49.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.41%, with the float percentage being 64.76%. Madryn Asset Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.36 million shares (or 15.60% of all shares), a total value of $6.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.43 million shares, is of Masters Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16163.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $20527.0.