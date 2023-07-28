Is Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) Hit More of the Losses Given A -12.82% Dip From High?

During the last session, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.10% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the FLNC share is $31.32, that puts it down -12.82 from that peak though still a striking 65.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.60. The company’s market capitalization is $5.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.34 million shares over the past three months.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FLNC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) registered a -1.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.10% in intraday trading to $27.76 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.63%, and it has moved by 12.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 190.68%. The short interest in Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) is 7.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.86, which implies an increase of 12.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, FLNC is trading at a discount of -44.09% off the target high and 13.54% off the low.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fluence Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) shares have gone up 24.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.21% against -14.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.40% this quarter and then jump 77.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 66.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $479.21 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $491.52 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $239.01 million and $441.98 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 100.50% and then jump by 11.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 54.20% in 2023.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Fluence Energy Inc. insiders own 34.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.09%, with the float percentage being 98.90%. Siemens Ag is the largest shareholder of the company, while 249 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 39.74 million shares (or 33.98% of all shares), a total value of $804.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.85 million shares, is of Siemens Pension Trust E.V.’s that is approximately 16.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $381.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.04 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $17.82 million.