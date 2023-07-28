Is Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Still A Buy After A -1.79% Weekly Drop?

During the recent session, Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s traded shares were 1.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $41.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.72% or -$1.61. The 52-week high for the CIEN share is $56.38, that puts it down -35.4 from that peak though still a striking 7.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.33. The company’s market capitalization is $6.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.05 million shares over the past three months.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CIEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Clearway Energy, Inc.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) trade information

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) registered a -3.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.72% in intraday trading to $41.64 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.79%, and it has moved by -0.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.13%. The short interest in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) is 4.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.28, which implies an increase of 26.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, CIEN is trading at a discount of -68.11% off the target high and 1.54% off the low.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ciena Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ciena Corporation (CIEN) shares have gone down -18.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.32% against 11.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.50%. While earnings are projected to return -68.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.10% per annum.

CIEN Dividends

Ciena Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 30 and September 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s Major holders

Ciena Corporation insiders own 1.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.43%, with the float percentage being 97.41%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 628 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 16.9 million shares (or 11.30% of all shares), a total value of $887.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.57 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $765.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 4.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $222.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.51 million, or about 3.02% of the stock, which is worth about $229.71 million.