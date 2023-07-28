Is Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -18.04% YTD?

During the last session, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s traded shares were 11.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.55% or $0.87. The 52-week high for the AR share is $45.33, that puts it down -78.46 from that peak though still a striking 21.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.91. The company’s market capitalization is $7.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.74 million shares over the past three months.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. AR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Arista Networks, Inc.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) registered a 3.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.55% in intraday trading to $25.40 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.54%, and it has moved by 13.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.43%. The short interest in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is 18.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.50, which implies an increase of 16.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, AR is trading at a discount of -57.48% off the target high and 9.45% off the low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Antero Resources Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares have gone down -13.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -90.22% against -28.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.90%. While earnings are projected to return -85.00% in 2023.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders