How Will Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) Look After It Jumps 9.57% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.92% or $4.97. The 52-week high for the BZH share is $29.58, that puts it up 9.57 from that peak though still a striking 71.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.47. The company’s market capitalization is $1.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 371.41K shares over the past three months.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BZH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.88.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) trade information

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) registered a 17.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.92% in intraday trading to $32.71 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.83%, and it has moved by 19.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 113.51%. The short interest in Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) is 0.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.67, which implies an increase of 2.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, BZH is trading at a discount of -16.17% off the target high and 5.23% off the low.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Beazer Homes USA Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) shares have gone up 107.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -44.91% against -34.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then drop -57.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $512.26 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $572.79 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $526.67 million and $827.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.70% and then drop by -30.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.70%. While earnings are projected to return 78.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 4.00% per annum.

BZH Dividends

Beazer Homes USA Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s Major holders