How OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 10.99% YTD?

During the recent session, OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO)’s traded shares were 3.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.77% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the OKYO share is $7.00, that puts it down -230.19 from that peak though still a striking 56.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $54.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 53760.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 103.14K shares over the past three months.

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) trade information

OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) registered a 12.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.77% in intraday trading to $2.12 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 72.36%, and it has moved by 84.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.92%. The short interest in OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) is 38330.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.07, which implies a decrease of -2928.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.07 and $0.07 respectively. As a result, OKYO is trading at a premium of 96.7% off the target high and 96.7% off the low.

OKYO Dividends

OKYO Pharma Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO)’s Major holders

OKYO Pharma Limited insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.08%, with the float percentage being 0.08%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 19807.0 shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $42188.0 in shares.