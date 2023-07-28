GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Has Been Rising 21.25% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.73% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the GME share is $47.99, that puts it down -114.43 from that peak though still a striking 31.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.41. The company’s market capitalization is $7.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.85 million shares over the past three months.

GameStop Corp. (GME) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. GME has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

GameStop Corp. (GME) registered a 0.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.73% in intraday trading to $22.38 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.91%, and it has moved by -10.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.74%. The short interest in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is 51.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.10, which implies a decrease of -70.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.20 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, GME is trading at a premium of 10.63% off the target high and 72.3% off the low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GameStop Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GameStop Corp. (GME) shares have gone up 11.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.76% against 23.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 54.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.14 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.16 billion by the end of Oct 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.70%. While earnings are projected to return 21.60% in 2023.

GME Dividends

GameStop Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 05 and September 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

GameStop Corp. insiders own 12.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.94%, with the float percentage being 33.21%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 349 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 25.07 million shares (or 8.23% of all shares), a total value of $577.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.12 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $509.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GameStop Corp. (GME) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $145.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.87 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $151.36 million.