Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Is Likely To Grow By 99.92% Or More

During the last session, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.09% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $11.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 906.80K shares over the past three months.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. DUO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) registered a -3.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.09% in intraday trading to $0.16 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.49%, and it has moved by -80.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.36%. The short interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $191.32, which implies an increase of 99.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $191.32 and $191.32 respectively. As a result, DUO is trading at a discount of -119475.0% off the target high and -119475.0% off the low.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -56.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.15 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.91 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.60%. While earnings are projected to return 98.60% in 2023.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. insiders own 1.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.26%, with the float percentage being 0.26%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 33866.0 shares (or 0.89% of all shares), a total value of $33341.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25096.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $24707.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2821.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2708.0 market value.