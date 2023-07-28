Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) Is Up 41.77% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 41.41% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s traded shares were 3.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.88% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the DT share is $55.87, that puts it down -3.16 from that peak though still a striking 41.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.54. The company’s market capitalization is $16.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.99 million shares over the past three months.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. DT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) trade information

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) registered a 0.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.88% in intraday trading to $54.16 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.65%, and it has moved by 7.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.45%. The short interest in Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) is 7.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.32, which implies a decrease of -1.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, DT is trading at a discount of -10.78% off the target high and 29.84% off the low.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dynatrace Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dynatrace Inc. (DT) shares have gone up 46.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.09% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.20% this quarter and then jump 13.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $326.93 million as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $338.6 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $267.27 million and $272.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.30% and then jump by 24.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.60%. While earnings are projected to return 105.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.17% per annum.

DT Dividends

Dynatrace Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s Major holders

Dynatrace Inc. insiders own 0.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.83%, with the float percentage being 100.45%. Thoma Bravo, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 612 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 84.3 million shares (or 28.76% of all shares), a total value of $4.57 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.09 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.25 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dynatrace Inc. (DT) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 6.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $364.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.12 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $331.59 million.