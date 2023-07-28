Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s traded shares were 1.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.19% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the DADA share is $15.59, that puts it down -175.44 from that peak though still a striking 47.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.98. The company’s market capitalization is $1.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.63 million shares over the past three months.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. DADA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) registered a -5.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.19% in intraday trading to $5.66 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.43%, and it has moved by 1.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.72%. The short interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) is 2.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $82.29, which implies an increase of 93.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.92 and $120.34 respectively. As a result, DADA is trading at a discount of -2026.15% off the target high and -622.97% off the low.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dada Nexus Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shares have gone down -61.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 112.82% against 20.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 104.30% this quarter and then jump 126.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $394.7 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $417.89 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $316.95 million and $353.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.50% and then jump by 18.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.70%. While earnings are projected to return 23.90% in 2023.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Dada Nexus Limited insiders own 3.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.95%, with the float percentage being 25.75%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 140 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.43 million shares (or 3.49% of all shares), a total value of $79.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.29 million shares, is of Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd’s that is approximately 2.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $61.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 3.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.38 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $43.97 million.