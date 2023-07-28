Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s traded shares were 5.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.55% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the CPG share is $8.59, that puts it down -10.55 from that peak though still a striking 29.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.47. The company’s market capitalization is $5.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.47 million shares over the past three months.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CPG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.35.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) registered a -4.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.55% in intraday trading to $7.77 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.37%, and it has moved by 19.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.14%. The short interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is 17.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.64, which implies an increase of 26.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.73 and $13.62 respectively. As a result, CPG is trading at a discount of -75.29% off the target high and -12.36% off the low.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Crescent Point Energy Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) shares have gone up 7.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -0.77% against -30.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.60% this quarter and then jump 153.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $776.29 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $767.72 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $853.5 million and $668.33 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -9.00% and then jump by 14.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 144.70%. While earnings are projected to return -36.80% in 2023, the next five years will return -5.00% per annum.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Crescent Point Energy Corp. insiders own 0.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.96%, with the float percentage being 39.14%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 270 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 29.57 million shares (or 5.46% of all shares), a total value of $208.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.42 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $130.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value owns about 15.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $118.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.31 million, or about 1.88% of the stock, which is worth about $76.89 million.