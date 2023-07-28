CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) Are Up 26.92%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)’s traded shares were 1.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.39% or -$1.75. The 52-week high for the CAVA share is $54.86, that puts it down -9.98 from that peak though still a striking 26.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.45. The company’s market capitalization is $5.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.63 million shares over the past three months.

CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CAVA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) trade information

CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) registered a -3.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.39% in intraday trading to $49.88 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.65%, and it has moved by 9.51% in 30 days. The short interest in CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) is 3.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.86, which implies a decrease of -8.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, CAVA is trading at a discount of -0.24% off the target high and 15.8% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $163.21 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $168.11 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -57.80% in 2023.

CAVA Dividends

CAVA Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)’s Major holders

CAVA Group Inc. insiders own 3.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.60%, with the float percentage being 15.15%.