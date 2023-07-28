Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARM) Rose 51.92% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 10.37%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.60% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the CARM share is $9.77, that puts it down -70.8 from that peak though still a striking 51.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.75. The company’s market capitalization is $242.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 331.93K shares over the past three months.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. CARM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.6.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) trade information

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) registered a 1.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.60% in intraday trading to $5.72 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -35.37%, and it has moved by -27.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.80%. The short interest in Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) is 2.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.75, which implies an increase of 41.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, CARM is trading at a discount of -109.79% off the target high and -22.38% off the low.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carisma Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) shares have gone up 6.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -394.00% against 12.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 81.20% this quarter and then drop -131.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -80.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.07 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.30%. While earnings are projected to return -32.00% in 2023.

CARM Dividends

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM)’s Major holders

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 23.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.49%, with the float percentage being 42.32%. Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.18 million shares (or 5.42% of all shares), a total value of $6.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.68 million shares, is of TPG GP A, LLC’s that is approximately 4.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.22 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 22473.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69666.0 market value.