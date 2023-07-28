Can You Get A Quick Recovery From GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Given A -123.74% drop From High?

During the recent session, GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.66% or -$0.58. The 52-week high for the GSIT share is $9.80, that puts it down -123.74 from that peak though still a striking 66.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $106.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.23 million shares over the past three months.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) trade information

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) registered a -11.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.66% in intraday trading to $4.38 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.58%, and it has moved by -31.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.09%. The short interest in GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) is 0.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.08 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 45.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, GSIT is trading at a discount of -82.65% off the target high and -82.65% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.40%. While earnings are projected to return 3.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

GSIT Dividends

GSI Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s Major holders

GSI Technology Inc. insiders own 26.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.62%, with the float percentage being 38.82%. Roumell Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.7 million shares (or 6.79% of all shares), a total value of $7.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.73 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd owns about 1.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 1.95% of the stock, which is worth about $2.13 million.