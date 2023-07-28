Boom Or Bust? Where Will Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. The 52-week high for the OSCR share is $9.89, that puts it down -26.47 from that peak though still a striking 73.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.02 million shares over the past three months.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. OSCR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.56%, and it has moved by -2.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.95%. The short interest in Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) is 6.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.75, which implies a decrease of -0.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, OSCR is trading at a discount of -53.45% off the target high and 36.06% off the low.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oscar Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) shares have gone up 156.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.40% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.60% this quarter and then jump 40.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.44 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.37 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.02 billion and $978.43 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.50% and then jump by 40.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 10.80% in 2023.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Oscar Health Inc. insiders own 1.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.80%, with the float percentage being 84.18%. Alphabet Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 196 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 24.04 million shares (or 13.12% of all shares), a total value of $157.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.46 million shares, is of General Catalyst Group Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $94.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund owns about 14.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.94 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $9.68 million.