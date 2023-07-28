Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Has Been Falling -67.54% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX)’s traded shares were 6.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 40.75% or $2.18. The 52-week high for the BJDX share is $24.80, that puts it down -229.35 from that peak though still a striking 49.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.80. The company’s market capitalization is $6.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 248.61K shares over the past three months.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BJDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.5.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) trade information

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) registered a 40.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 40.75% in intraday trading to $7.53 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.50%, and it has moved by 71.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.54%. The short interest in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) is 11910.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies a decrease of -151.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, BJDX is trading at a premium of 46.88% off the target high and 73.44% off the low.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) shares have gone down -9.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.44% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 574.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $420k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $420k by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -165.80% in 2023.

BJDX Dividends

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX)’s Major holders

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. insiders own 44.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.67%, with the float percentage being 1.20%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1825.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $13669.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1457.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $10912.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 17639.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15899.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.