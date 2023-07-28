BA’s 9.43% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s traded shares were 12.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $233.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.41% or $0.95. The 52-week high for the BA share is $233.09, that puts it up 0.28 from that peak though still a striking 48.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $120.99. The company’s market capitalization is $141.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.46 million shares over the past three months.

The Boeing Company (BA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. BA has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

The Boeing Company (BA) registered a 0.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.41% in intraday trading to $233.75 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.43%, and it has moved by 11.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.92%. The short interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is 7.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $246.64, which implies an increase of 5.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $180.00 and $310.00 respectively. As a result, BA is trading at a discount of -32.62% off the target high and 22.99% off the low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Boeing Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Boeing Company (BA) shares have gone up 9.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.16% against 7.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 96.30% this quarter and then jump 125.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.71 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.74 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.76 billion and $19.98 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.00% and then jump by 8.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.00%. While earnings are projected to return -16.20% in 2023.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

The Boeing Company insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.40%, with the float percentage being 59.46%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,517 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 46.81 million shares (or 7.78% of all shares), a total value of $9.94 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.63 million shares, is of Newport Trust Co’s that is approximately 6.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.63 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Boeing Company (BA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.45 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.95 million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $2.47 billion.