As The Stock Rises By 38.99% Year-To-Date, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s traded shares were 4.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $96.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.99% or -$0.97. The 52-week high for the LYV share is $99.66, that puts it down -2.82 from that peak though still a striking 33.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $64.25. The company’s market capitalization is $22.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.94 million shares over the past three months.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LYV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.63.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) trade information

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) registered a -0.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.99% in intraday trading to $96.93 this Thursday, 07/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.11%, and it has moved by 10.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.96%. The short interest in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is 12.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $103.39, which implies an increase of 6.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $115.00 respectively. As a result, LYV is trading at a discount of -18.64% off the target high and 22.62% off the low.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) shares have gone up 25.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.88% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.50% this quarter and then drop -20.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.95 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.52 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.43 billion and $5.1 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.70% and then jump by 27.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.40%. While earnings are projected to return 120.90% in 2023.

LYV Dividends

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s Major holders

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. insiders own 32.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.13%, with the float percentage being 106.18%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 846 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 18.65 million shares (or 8.05% of all shares), a total value of $1.31 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.97 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $907.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Principal Mid Cap Fund owns about 5.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $418.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.92 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $343.15 million.