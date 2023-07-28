American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s traded shares were 5.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. The 52-week high for the AEO share is $17.09, that puts it down -25.11 from that peak though still a striking 30.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.46. The company’s market capitalization is $2.76B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.72 million shares over the past three months.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. AEO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.48%, and it has moved by 15.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.29%. The short interest in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is 17.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.18, which implies a decrease of -12.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, AEO is trading at a discount of -31.77% off the target high and 34.11% off the low.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares have gone down -12.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.12% against -7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then drop -7.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.17 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.22 billion by the end of Oct 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.60%. While earnings are projected to return -70.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.12% per annum.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.93 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. insiders own 5.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.11%, with the float percentage being 99.01%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 411 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 28.51 million shares (or 14.44% of all shares), a total value of $383.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.23 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $379.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 13.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $189.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.96 million, or about 6.12% of the stock, which is worth about $171.89 million.