Year-To-Date, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Price Has Increase 8.55%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s traded shares were 22.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.44% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the SWN share is $8.39, that puts it down -32.13 from that peak though still a striking 28.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.57. The company’s market capitalization is $7.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.91 million shares over the past three months.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. SWN has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) registered a 1.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.44% in intraday trading to $6.35 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.42%, and it has moved by 13.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.68%. The short interest in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 61.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.80, which implies an increase of 18.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, SWN is trading at a discount of -120.47% off the target high and 21.26% off the low.

Statistics show that Southwestern Energy Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares have gone up 11.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -52.63% against -27.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.40%. While earnings are projected to return -49.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

Southwestern Energy Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Southwestern Energy Company insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.05%, with the float percentage being 86.57%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 577 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 118.35 million shares (or 10.75% of all shares), a total value of $591.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 97.48 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $487.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 50.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $281.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 34.37 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $182.14 million.