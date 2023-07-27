Why Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s traded shares were 7.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.74% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the LPCN share is $14.28, that puts it down -184.46 from that peak though still a striking 34.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.30. The company’s market capitalization is $26.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5450.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 26.78K shares over the past three months.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. LPCN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.64.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) trade information

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) registered a 16.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.74% in intraday trading to $5.02 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.02%, and it has moved by 6.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.74%. The short interest in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) is 82290.0 shares and it means that shorts have 6.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.33, which implies an increase of 86.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, LPCN is trading at a discount of -696.81% off the target high and -557.37% off the low.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lipocine Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) shares have gone down -42.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.95% against 12.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.50% this quarter and then drop -13.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 354.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $280k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $310k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $500k and $700k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -44.00% and then drop by -55.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.80%. While earnings are projected to return -10.40% in 2023.

LPCN Dividends

Lipocine Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.47 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $6.23 million.