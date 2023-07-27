We Just Learned Something New! After Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM)’s -5.44% Loss This Week

During the recent session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.14% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the FSM share is $4.20, that puts it down -19.66 from that peak though still a striking 41.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.85 million shares over the past three months.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) registered a -4.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.14% in intraday trading to $3.51 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.44%, and it has moved by 12.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.67%. The short interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is 5.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.57, which implies an increase of 23.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.79 and $5.34 respectively. As a result, FSM is trading at a discount of -52.14% off the target high and -7.98% off the low.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares have gone down -15.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.00% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 400.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $170.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $189.8 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $167.9 million and $166.57 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.70% and then jump by 13.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.75%. While earnings are projected to return 93.30% in 2023.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. insiders own 0.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.29%, with the float percentage being 38.65%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 221 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 33.1 million shares (or 11.38% of all shares), a total value of $126.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.96 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $30.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 17.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.94 million, or about 4.46% of the stock, which is worth about $49.44 million.