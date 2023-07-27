We Just Learned Something New About Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) This Week With Its 3.97% Gain

During the last session, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s traded shares were 10.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. The 52-week high for the ABEV share is $3.24, that puts it down -3.18 from that peak though still a striking 23.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.40. The company’s market capitalization is $48.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.59 million shares over the past three months.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ABEV has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.97%, and it has moved by -1.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.73%. The short interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is 13.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.64, which implies an increase of 13.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.70 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, ABEV is trading at a discount of -59.24% off the target high and 14.01% off the low.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ambev S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ambev S.A. (ABEV) shares have gone up 19.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.56% against 4.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.93 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.37 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.65 billion and $3.92 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.60% and then jump by 11.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.70%. While earnings are projected to return 14.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.20% per annum.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ambev S.A. is 0.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.59 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Ambev S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.09%, with the float percentage being 18.09%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 424 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 311.08 million shares (or 1.97% of all shares), a total value of $877.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 121.31 million shares, is of Harding Loevner LLC’s that is approximately 0.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $342.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) shares are First Eagle Global Fund and First Eagle Overseas Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that First Eagle Global Fund owns about 135.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $361.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 70.22 million, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $186.79 million.