Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s traded shares were 2.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.15% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the TTNP share is $1.59, that puts it down -174.14 from that peak though still a striking 13.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $8.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 35090.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 23.00K shares over the past three months.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TTNP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) trade information

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) registered a 11.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.15% in intraday trading to $0.58 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.45%, and it has moved by -10.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.73%. The short interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) is 48510.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 91.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, TTNP is trading at a discount of -1106.9% off the target high and -1106.9% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63.80%. While earnings are projected to return 15.80% in 2023.

TTNP Dividends

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s Major holders

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 25.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.74%, with the float percentage being 13.04%. Truist Financial Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.63 million shares (or 4.16% of all shares), a total value of $0.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.14 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 82051.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64254.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30561.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $28495.0.