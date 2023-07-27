Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH)

During the recent session, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.39% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the WDH share is $3.36, that puts it down -80.65 from that peak though still a striking 47.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $679.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 785.64K shares over the past three months.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. WDH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) registered a -3.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.39% in intraday trading to $1.86 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.39%, and it has moved by -20.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.31%. The short interest in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) is 1.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.29, which implies an increase of 91.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.69 and $22.89 respectively. As a result, WDH is trading at a discount of -1130.65% off the target high and -1066.13% off the low.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $98.71 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $113.73 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $104.72 million and $96.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.70% and then jump by 18.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 126.20% in 2023.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

Waterdrop Inc. insiders own 0.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.77%, with the float percentage being 4.81%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.32 million shares (or 0.86% of all shares), a total value of $9.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.23 million shares, is of Orland Properties Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF owns about 49308.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 57520.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.