The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) Fall -24.95% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -39.54%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -28.87% or -$6.1. The 52-week high for the SHYF share is $34.10, that puts it down -126.88 from that peak though still a striking -24.95% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.78. The company’s market capitalization is $524.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 243.86K shares over the past three months.

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. SHYF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) trade information

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) registered a -28.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -28.87% in intraday trading to $15.03 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.78%, and it has moved by -30.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.48%. The short interest in The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) is 1.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.00, which implies an increase of 51.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, SHYF is trading at a discount of -132.87% off the target high and -72.99% off the low.

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Shyft Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) shares have gone down -52.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.40% against 15.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.80%. While earnings are projected to return -45.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

SHYF Dividends

The Shyft Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Shyft Group Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)’s Major holders

The Shyft Group Inc. insiders own 8.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.82%, with the float percentage being 95.81%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 259 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.36 million shares (or 6.76% of all shares), a total value of $53.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.79 million shares, is of Alliancebernstein L.p.’s that is approximately 5.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $40.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.76 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $19.62 million.