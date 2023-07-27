The Future Belongs To Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s traded shares were 1.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.19% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the HYZN share is $4.53, that puts it down -133.51 from that peak though still a striking 76.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $451.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.81 million shares over the past three months.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. HYZN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) registered a 3.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.19% in intraday trading to $1.94 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.79%, and it has moved by 151.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.70%. The short interest in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) is 15.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies a decrease of -94.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, HYZN is trading at a premium of 48.45% off the target high and 48.45% off the low.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -80.00% this quarter and then drop -45.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -46.30% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $46k and $5k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return -117.90% in 2023.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Hyzon Motors Inc. insiders own 64.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.70%, with the float percentage being 66.33%. Long Focus Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 129 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10.44 million shares (or 4.27% of all shares), a total value of $8.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.6 million shares, is of Legal & General Group PLC’s that is approximately 2.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.98 million, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $2.57 million.