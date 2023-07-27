The Current Price For Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s traded shares were 137.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.23% or -$1.78. The 52-week high for the SNAP share is $13.89, that puts it down -29.45 from that peak though still a striking 31.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.33. The company’s market capitalization is $17.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 42.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 28.31 million shares over the past three months.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. SNAP has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 41 analysts who have looked at this stock. 31 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $SAP SE.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

Snap Inc. (SNAP) registered a -14.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.23% in intraday trading to $10.73 this Wednesday, 07/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.15%, and it has moved by -4.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.84%. The short interest in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is 68.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.95, which implies a decrease of -7.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, SNAP is trading at a discount of -39.79% off the target high and 44.08% off the low.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Snap Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares have gone up 4.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -82.35% against 18.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.40%. While earnings are projected to return -184.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 42.03% per annum.

SNAP Dividends

Snap Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Snap Inc. insiders own 9.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.85%, with the float percentage being 56.05%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 818 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 137.64 million shares (or 10.21% of all shares), a total value of $1.54 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 88.47 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 6.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $991.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 53.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $540.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30.93 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $276.81 million.